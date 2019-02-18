Japan bolsters steps to aid non-Japanese in event of a quake

Sample newspaper article
国土交通省は29日、首都直下地震と南海トラフ巨大地震に備える対策計画を改定した。来年の東京五輪・パラリンピックで海外から多くの観客が来日すると見込まれるため、首都直下地震の計画には外国人保護策を盛り込んだ。広域的な被害が予想される南海トラフ巨大地震に関しては、物資輸送や復旧作業で関係業界との官民連携を強める方針を掲げた。
両地震の対策計画は2014年4月に策定し、今回が初の改定となる。石井啓一国交相は対策本部会議で「命と暮らしを守るため、総力を挙げて対策を強化してほしい」と職員に指示した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
国土交通省 (こくどこうつうしょう) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
首都直下地震 (しゅとちょっかじしん) Tokyo Inland Earthquake
南海(なんかい)トラフ巨大地震(きょだいじしん) Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake
備える (そなえる) to prepare for
対策計画 (たいさくけいかく) countermeasure plan (anti-disaster measures)
改定する (かいていする) to revise
来年 (らいねん) next year
東京五輪 (とうきょうごりん)・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games
海外 (かいがい) abroad
多くの (おおくの) many
観客 (かんきゃく) spectator
来日する (らいにちする) to visit Japan
見込まれる (みこまれる) to be anticipated
~ため since~
外国人保護策 (がいこくじんほごさく) protective measures for non-Japanese people
盛り込む (もりこむ) to include, to add
広域的 (こういきてき) wide area
被害 (ひがい) damage
予想される (よそうされる) to be expected
~に関して (~にかんして) regarding~
物資輸送 (ぶっしゆそう) transport of goods
復旧作業 (ふっきゅうさぎょう) recovery effort
関係業界 (かんけいぎょうかい) related industries
官民連携 (かんみんれんけい) public-private partnership
強める (つよめる) to strengthen
方針 (ほうしん) policy
掲げる (かかげる) to set
両地震 (りょうじしん) both earthquakes
策定する (さくていする) to formulate
今回 (こんかい) this time
初の (はつの) first
~となる to become~
石井啓一 (いしいけいいち) Keiichi Ishii
国交相 (こっこうしょう) land minister
対策本部会議 (たいさくほんぶかいぎ) taskforce meeting
命 (いのち) life
暮らし (くらし) livelihood
守る (まもる) to protect
~するため in order to do~
総力を挙げる (そうりょくをあげる) to go all out
強化する (きょうかする) to beef up
~してほしい to want someone to do~
職員 (しょくいん) official
指示する (しじする) to order
Quick questions
1) 国土交通省はなぜ地震の対策計画を改定したのですか。
2) 首都直下地震の対策計画はどう改定されたのですか。
3) 南海トラフ巨大地震の対策計画はどう改定されたのですか。
Translation
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Jan. 29 revised anti-disaster measures that were prepared for the Tokyo Inland and Nankai Trough Megathrust earthquakes. Since many spectators from overseas are expected to come to Japan for next year’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the ministry has added protective measures for non-Japanese into the Tokyo Inland Earthquake plan. Regarding the widespread damage expected from the Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake, the ministry set a policy to strengthen public-private partnerships among industries related to the transport of goods and recovery efforts.
Anti-disaster measures for both earthquakes were formulated in April 2014, and this has come to be the first revision.
At a task force meeting, land minister Keiichi Ishii ordered officials, “In order to protect lives and livelihoods, I want you to go all out in beefing up these measures.”
Answers
1) Why did the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism revise anti-disaster measures for the earthquakes?
東京五輪・パラリンピックで海外から多くの観光客が来日すると見込まれるため。
Because many spectators from overseas are expected to come to Japan for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
2) How were the countermeasures for the Tokyo Inland Earthquake revised?
外国人保護策が盛り込まれた。
Protective measures for non-Japanese were added.
3) How were countermeasures for the Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake revised?
物資輸送や復旧作業で関係業界との官民連携を強める方針が掲げられた。
A policy was set to strengthen public-private partnerships among industries related to the transport of goods and recovery efforts.