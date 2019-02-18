Japan bolsters steps to aid non-Japanese in event of a quake

Sample newspaper article

国土交通省は29日、首都直下地震と南海トラフ巨大地震に備える対策計画を改定した。来年の東京五輪・パラリンピックで海外から多くの観客が来日すると見込まれるため、首都直下地震の計画には外国人保護策を盛り込んだ。広域的な被害が予想される南海トラフ巨大地震に関しては、物資輸送や復旧作業で関係業界との官民連携を強める方針を掲げた。

両地震の対策計画は2014年4月に策定し、今回が初の改定となる。石井啓一国交相は対策本部会議で「命と暮らしを守るため、総力を挙げて対策を強化してほしい」と職員に指示した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

国土交通省 (こくどこうつうしょう) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

首都直下地震 (しゅとちょっかじしん) Tokyo Inland Earthquake

南海(なんかい)トラフ巨大地震(きょだいじしん) Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake

備える (そなえる) to prepare for

対策計画 (たいさくけいかく) countermeasure plan (anti-disaster measures)

改定する (かいていする) to revise

来年 (らいねん) next year

東京五輪 (とうきょうごりん)・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

海外 (かいがい) abroad

多くの (おおくの) many

観客 (かんきゃく) spectator

来日する (らいにちする) to visit Japan

見込まれる (みこまれる) to be anticipated

~ため since~

外国人保護策 (がいこくじんほごさく) protective measures for non-Japanese people

盛り込む (もりこむ) to include, to add

広域的 (こういきてき) wide area

被害 (ひがい) damage

予想される (よそうされる) to be expected

~に関して (~にかんして) regarding~

物資輸送 (ぶっしゆそう) transport of goods

復旧作業 (ふっきゅうさぎょう) recovery effort

関係業界 (かんけいぎょうかい) related industries

官民連携 (かんみんれんけい) public-private partnership

強める (つよめる) to strengthen

方針 (ほうしん) policy

掲げる (かかげる) to set

両地震 (りょうじしん) both earthquakes

策定する (さくていする) to formulate

今回 (こんかい) this time

初の (はつの) first

~となる to become~

石井啓一 (いしいけいいち) Keiichi Ishii

国交相 (こっこうしょう) land minister

対策本部会議 (たいさくほんぶかいぎ) taskforce meeting

命 (いのち) life

暮らし (くらし) livelihood

守る (まもる) to protect

~するため in order to do~

総力を挙げる (そうりょくをあげる) to go all out

強化する (きょうかする) to beef up

~してほしい to want someone to do~

職員 (しょくいん) official

指示する (しじする) to order

Quick questions

1) 国土交通省はなぜ地震の対策計画を改定したのですか。

2) 首都直下地震の対策計画はどう改定されたのですか。

3) 南海トラフ巨大地震の対策計画はどう改定されたのですか。

Translation

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Jan. 29 revised anti-disaster measures that were prepared for the Tokyo Inland and Nankai Trough Megathrust earthquakes. Since many spectators from overseas are expected to come to Japan for next year’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the ministry has added protective measures for non-Japanese into the Tokyo Inland Earthquake plan. Regarding the widespread damage expected from the Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake, the ministry set a policy to strengthen public-private partnerships among industries related to the transport of goods and recovery efforts.

Anti-disaster measures for both earthquakes were formulated in April 2014, and this has come to be the first revision.

At a task force meeting, land minister Keiichi Ishii ordered officials, “In order to protect lives and livelihoods, I want you to go all out in beefing up these measures.”

Answers

1) Why did the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism revise anti-disaster measures for the earthquakes?

東京五輪・パラリンピックで海外から多くの観光客が来日すると見込まれるため。

Because many spectators from overseas are expected to come to Japan for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

2) How were the countermeasures for the Tokyo Inland Earthquake revised?

外国人保護策が盛り込まれた。

Protective measures for non-Japanese were added.

3) How were countermeasures for the Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake revised?

物資輸送や復旧作業で関係業界との官民連携を強める方針が掲げられた。

A policy was set to strengthen public-private partnerships among industries related to the transport of goods and recovery efforts.