‘Avatar robot’ cafe opens up new job opportunities to ALS patients

全身の筋肉が徐々に動かなくなる筋萎縮性側索硬化症（ALS）患者など重度障害者らが「分身ロボット」を遠隔操作して接客するカフェが11月、東京・赤坂にオープンする。障害で外出が困難な人にも働く機会をつくりたいと、ロボット開発のオリィ研究所（東京）や日本財団などが企画した。
12月の障害者週間に合わせた期間限定の試みだが、東京五輪・パラリンピックに向け常設店のほか、企業での採用を目指す。
分身ロボットは高さ約120センチ、重さ約20キロの人型。額にあるカメラが捉えた映像が離れた場所にあるタブレット端末などに映し出され、障害者が端末を操作して動かし会話もできる。
全身 (ぜんしん) whole [body]
筋肉 (きんにく) muscle
徐々に (じょじょに) gradually
動く (うごく) to move
筋萎縮性側索硬化症 (きんいしゅくせいそくさくこうかしょう) Lou Gehrig’s disease/ALS
患者 (かんじゃ) a patient
重度 (じゅうど) severe
障害者 (しょうがいしゃ) physically disabled person
分身 (ぶんしん) avatar
遠隔操作 (えんかくそうさ) remote control
接客する (せっきゃくする) serving customers
赤坂 (あかさか) Akasaka
障害 (しょうがい) disability
外出 (がいしゅつ) going out
困難 (こんなん) difficulty
働く (はたらく) to work
機会 (きかい) opportunity
開発 (かいはつ) development
オリィ研究所 (オリィけんきゅうじょ) Ory Laboratory
日本財団 (にっぽんざいだん) Nippon Foundation
企画する (きかくする) to design
障害者週間 (しょうがいしゃしゅうかん) Physically Disabled Persons Awareness Week
合わせる (あわせる) to combine
期間限定 (きかんげんてい) limited time
試み (こころみ) endeavor
東京五輪・パラリンピック (とうきょうごりん・パラリンピック ) Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
〜に向けて (にむけて) intended for ~
常設店 (じょうせつてん) permanent store
企業 (きぎょう) business
採用 (さいよう) employment
目指す (めざす) to aim for
約 (やく) around
重さ (おもさ) weight
人型 (ひとがた) humanoid
額 (ひたい) forehead
捉える (とらえる) to capture
映像 (えいぞう) image
離れる (はなれる) to be apart
場所 (ばしょ) location
端末 (たんまつ) device
映し出す (うつしだす) to show
操作する (そうさする) to manipulate
1) カフェはどこにオープンしますか。
2) 誰がロボットを遠隔操作しますか。
3) カメラはロボットのどこにありますか。
This November, a cafe will open in Akasaka, Tokyo, where customers will be served by “avatar robots” controlled remotely by severely handicapped employees, such as those with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), which causes the muscles to gradually harden. Companies including Ory Laboratory and the Nippon Foundation designed the robots with the aim of offering opportunities to work to people who have trouble getting about.
The cafe will open on a trial basis in time for Physically Disabled Persons Awareness Week in December, and hopes to be able to offer more job opportunities ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, not only at a permanent store but also other businesses.
The humanoid robots are around 120 centimeters tall and weigh around 20 kilograms. They are manipulated remotely through the use of a tablet and have a camera installed in the forehead that captures images of the surrounding area, enabling the employees to move them around. The operators can also hold conversations with guests via the robot.
1) Where will the cafe open?
東京・赤坂。
Akasaka in Tokyo.
2) Who will operate the robots remotely?
筋萎縮性側索硬化症患者や重度障害者。
Severely physically disabled people, such as those with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
3) Where is the camera located on the robots?
額。
The forehead.