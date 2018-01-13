Lawson’s strawberry and cream cheesecake: ‘Tis the season to celebrate the berry

Every convenience store chain in Japan currently has strawberries on their mind. Walk into any major konbini chain and head to the sweets corner and you’ll be greeted by a “strawberry fair” or some other celebration of the red fruit. But which of these pink-hued treats is worth your time?

My vote goes to Lawson’s new strawberry and cream cheesecake. This dessert (¥280) mixes a strawberry puree with rich cheesecake and is finished off with a dollop of cream-cheese whipped cream and even more strawberry via a rich sauce — this is a celebration of the berry, after all.

Also impressive is how the cheesecake’s every flavor balances out perfectly, though strawberry naturally ends up being the dominant taste.

As someone who likes the fruit best as a dessert addition, I was already wowed. Yet the cheesecake and, especially, the cream-cheese whip on top are a nice contrast to the fruity parts of the cake, making the taste more well-rounded. If you only have space for one strawberry-centric treat this month, go for this one.