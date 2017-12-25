Crack found in bullet train could have caused derailment: JR West

Sample newspaper article

博多発東京行き新幹線のぞみの台車に亀裂が見つかった問題で、車両を所有するJR西日本は12月19日、台車枠の亀裂の長さが底面で16センチ、両側面でそれぞれ約14センチに達し、コの字形につながっていたと明らかにした。破断寸前の事態で、記者会見した 吉江則彦副社長は「極めて重大なインシデントで、新幹線の安全に対する信頼を裏切るもの。深くおわび申し上げる」と陳謝した。

運輸安全委員会が重大インシデントと認定した今回のトラブルについて、吉江副社長は「脱線に至ったかもしれない」との認識を示し、運輸安全委とは別に同社として独自の 調査報告書をまとめるとした。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

博多発 (はかたはつ) departing Hakata

東京行き (とうきょうゆき) Tokyo-bound

新幹線 (しんかんせん) shinkansen

台車 (だいしゃ) carriage

亀裂 (きれつ) crack

見つかった (みつかった) was found

問題 (もんだい) trouble, issue

車両 (しゃりょう) train car

所有 (しょゆう) own

JR西日本 (じぇいあーるひがしにほん) West Japan Railway Co.

12月19日 (じゅうにがつじゅうくにち) Dec. 19

枠 (わく) frame

長さ (ながさ) length

底面 (ていめん) base

両側面 (りょうそくめん) both sides

約 (やく) approximately

達し (たっし) reached

コの字形 (このじがた) the shape of the katakana “ko”

明らかにした (あきらかにした) revealed

破断 (はだん) fracture

寸前 (すんぜん) on the verge of

事態 (じたい) situation

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

吉江則彦副社長 (よしえのりひこふくしゃちょう) vice president Norihiko Yoshie

極めて重大な (きわめてじゅうだいな) extremely serious

安全 (あんぜん) safety

対する (たいする) against

信頼 (しんらい) trust

裏切る (うらぎる) betray

深く (ふかく) deeply

おわび申し上げる (おわびもうしあげる) give an apology

陳謝 (ちんしゃ) apologize

運輸安全委員会 (うんゆあんぜんいいんかい) Japan Transport Safety Board

認定 (にんてい) certify

今回 (こんかい) this time

脱線 (だっせん) derailment

至った (いたった) reached

認識 (にんしき) acknowledgement

示し (しめし) showed

別に (べつに) separately

同社 (どうしゃ） the aforementioned company

独自 (どくじ) original

調査報告書 (ちょうさほうこくしょ)

investigation report

Quick questions

1) 亀裂が見つかったのはどんな種類の新幹線でしたか。

2) 亀裂があった新幹線の車両の所有者はどの会社ですか。

3) 亀裂によってどのようなことが起こる可能性があったと記者会見した人物は言いましたか。

4) 亀裂はどんな形をしていましたか。

Translation

In an incident where a crack was found in the undercarriage of a Nozomi shinkansen traveling from Hakata to Tokyo, the train operator West Japan Railway Co. revealed Dec. 19 that the crack was 16 centimeters long at the bottom and that there were 14-cm cracks on both sides of the frame, connecting to form a katakana “ko” shape. The situation was close to breaking apart, and JR West Vice President Norihiko Yoshie, who spoke at the press conference, apologized and said it was “an extremely serious incident that has betrayed the trust in the safety of shinkansen. I apologize deeply.”

Referring to what the The Japan Transport Safety Board has determined to be a “serious incident,” vice president Yoshie acknowledged that “there could have been a derailment.”

He said the company will produce its own investigative report, separate from the transport ministry’s accident investigation board.

Answers

1) What type of shinkansen was found to have had the crack?

博多発東京行きののぞみ。 A Nozomi shinkansen bound for Tokyo from Hakata.

2) Which company owns the shinkansen carriage that had the crack?

JR西日本。 West Japan Railway Co.

3) What were the risks caused by the crack, according to the person who spoke at the press conference?

脱線に至ったかもしれない。 There could have been a derailment.

4) What sort of shape was the crack?

コの字形。

It was in the shape of the kataka “ko.”.