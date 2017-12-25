Crack found in bullet train could have caused derailment: JR West

Sample newspaper article
博多発東京行き新幹線のぞみの台車に亀裂が見つかった問題で、車両を所有するJR西日本は12月19日、台車枠の亀裂の長さが底面で16センチ、両側面でそれぞれ約14センチに達し、コの字形につながっていたと明らかにした。破断寸前の事態で、記者会見した 吉江則彦副社長は「極めて重大なインシデントで、新幹線の安全に対する信頼を裏切るもの。深くおわび申し上げる」と陳謝した。
運輸安全委員会が重大インシデントと認定した今回のトラブルについて、吉江副社長は「脱線に至ったかもしれない」との認識を示し、運輸安全委とは別に同社として独自の 調査報告書をまとめるとした。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
博多発 (はかたはつ) departing Hakata
東京行き (とうきょうゆき) Tokyo-bound
新幹線 (しんかんせん) shinkansen
台車 (だいしゃ) carriage
亀裂 (きれつ) crack
見つかった (みつかった) was found
問題 (もんだい) trouble, issue
車両 (しゃりょう) train car
所有 (しょゆう) own
JR西日本 (じぇいあーるひがしにほん) West Japan Railway Co.
12月19日 (じゅうにがつじゅうくにち) Dec. 19
枠 (わく) frame
長さ (ながさ) length
底面 (ていめん) base
両側面 (りょうそくめん) both sides
約 (やく) approximately
達し (たっし) reached
コの字形 (このじがた) the shape of the katakana “ko”
明らかにした (あきらかにした) revealed
破断 (はだん) fracture
寸前 (すんぜん) on the verge of
事態 (じたい) situation
記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference
吉江則彦副社長 (よしえのりひこふくしゃちょう) vice president Norihiko Yoshie
極めて重大な (きわめてじゅうだいな) extremely serious
安全 (あんぜん) safety
対する (たいする) against
信頼 (しんらい) trust
裏切る (うらぎる) betray
深く (ふかく) deeply
おわび申し上げる (おわびもうしあげる) give an apology
陳謝 (ちんしゃ) apologize
運輸安全委員会 (うんゆあんぜんいいんかい) Japan Transport Safety Board
認定 (にんてい) certify
今回 (こんかい) this time
脱線 (だっせん) derailment
至った (いたった) reached
認識 (にんしき) acknowledgement
示し (しめし) showed
別に (べつに) separately
同社 (どうしゃ） the aforementioned company
独自 (どくじ) original
調査報告書 (ちょうさほうこくしょ)
investigation report
Quick questions
1) 亀裂が見つかったのはどんな種類の新幹線でしたか。
2) 亀裂があった新幹線の車両の所有者はどの会社ですか。
3) 亀裂によってどのようなことが起こる可能性があったと記者会見した人物は言いましたか。
4) 亀裂はどんな形をしていましたか。
Translation
In an incident where a crack was found in the undercarriage of a Nozomi shinkansen traveling from Hakata to Tokyo, the train operator West Japan Railway Co. revealed Dec. 19 that the crack was 16 centimeters long at the bottom and that there were 14-cm cracks on both sides of the frame, connecting to form a katakana “ko” shape. The situation was close to breaking apart, and JR West Vice President Norihiko Yoshie, who spoke at the press conference, apologized and said it was “an extremely serious incident that has betrayed the trust in the safety of shinkansen. I apologize deeply.”
Referring to what the The Japan Transport Safety Board has determined to be a “serious incident,” vice president Yoshie acknowledged that “there could have been a derailment.”
He said the company will produce its own investigative report, separate from the transport ministry’s accident investigation board.
Answers
1) What type of shinkansen was found to have had the crack?
博多発東京行きののぞみ。 A Nozomi shinkansen bound for Tokyo from Hakata.
2) Which company owns the shinkansen carriage that had the crack?
JR西日本。 West Japan Railway Co.
3) What were the risks caused by the crack, according to the person who spoke at the press conference?
脱線に至ったかもしれない。 There could have been a derailment.
4) What sort of shape was the crack?
コの字形。
It was in the shape of the kataka “ko.”.