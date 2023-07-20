Akie Abe, the widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has inherited her late husband’s Taiwan-friendly stance, wrapping up a visit that aimed to deepen ties between Tokyo and Taipei.

Shortly after the one-year anniversary of Shinzo Abe’s assassination, Akie Abe, 61, traveled to the self-ruled island to continue her husband’s legacy of reorienting Japan’s policy toward Taiwan, which helped usher in closer bilateral ties.

Akie Abe received a warm welcome from the Taiwanese government, and met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te — who is also the frontrunner in the island’s 2024 election — separately on Wednesday.