The logistics company Seino Holdings Co. Ltd. has been promoting an open public platform (OPP) with the aim of improving the industry’s efficiency and reducing its environmental impact through collaboration among companies and the utilization of joint transportation and digital technology.

Based in Gifu Prefecture, Seino has supported society since its foundation 95 years ago by catering to changing needs for transportation and delivery services. It recognizes the mounting challenges that the logistics industry is facing right now, such as the so-called 2024 problem of a shortage in transportation capacity due to the introduction of a mandatory cap on paid overtime for truck drivers of 960 hours annually. This comes on top of a chronic and worsening shortage of manpower due to the declining birthrate and aging population.

“There is a growing common awareness within the industry that we need to undergo major changes through ‘co-creation’ beyond corporate boundaries to solve these issues, and this is driving various projects based on the concept of OPP,” Seino says.

Especially for transportation to rural areas with declining populations, there has been room for improved efficiency in the loading of trucks. To address this, Seino started cooperating with Sagawa Express, another major logistics company, to optimize transportation to such areas, starting with Aomori Prefecture’s Shimokita district at the northern tip of Honshu.

Under this initiative, cargo destined for the district that comes from areas to the west of Iwate on trucks from both companies is consolidated onto a Sagawa truck at a Seino branch in Iwate Prefecture, to the southeast of Aomori. This achieves transportation efficiency and cost reductions, providing a potential sustainable model of transportation in rural areas.

Also as part of the OPP initiative, Seino has been promoting joint long-distance transportation with the Japan Post group. In a trial conducted from February to March 2024, the two managed to cut down on truck trips by efficiently combining cargo. Following this positive outcome, they will formally launch joint long-distance transportation, which is expected to optimize logistics hubs and lead to better transportation efficiency across the industry. Seino also began collaborating with

Tonami Transportation in early 2024 through a joint delivery project that leverages the regional strengths of both companies. For example, Seino trucks bring cargo to the Ishikawa city of Kanazawa, where Tonami has a strong presence, and transfer it to Tonami trucks. The reverse is done in the Aichi city of Okazaki, where Seino has a strong foothold. “By doing this, we have been able to improve the loading efficiency of individual trucks, reduce the number of trucks in operation, ease the burden on drivers and reduce environmental impact,” Seino says.

Seino is also promoting initiatives on automated transportation. Experiments have begun in collaboration with T2 Inc., a company that develops automated driving technology, since last October. These include test runs for long-distance transportation between Tokyo and Osaka with the goal of achieving Level 4 autonomous driving, in which trucks would operate without human oversight under normal conditions, based on the standards set by SAE International, a global association specializing in mobility engineering.

Japan Post and JP Logistics have joined these experiments with T2 Inc. since January, covering a route of 500 kilometers from the Kanagawa city of Sagamihara to Osaka. In February, a 4-ton mixed load on cage trolleys and pallets was driven for about 180 km at Level 2 autonomy, which involves support for steering, braking and accelerating while still requiring a driver’s engagement. “We are analyzing the data collected from these trials to identify the key challenges to achieving safety and successful operation and management,” Seino says.

Through these initiatives based on open and innovative collaborations across the industry, Seino will keep striving to maintain convenience, enhance transportation efficiency and minimize environmental impacts.