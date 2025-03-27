Japan’s average surface temperature could rise by 4.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century if no additional measures to mitigate climate change are taken, according to projections released Wednesday by the Meteorological Agency and several other institutions.

The findings, published in the latest edition of “Climate Change in Japan 2025,” highlighted significant warming trends and worsening climate conditions. The report, first released in 2020, analyzes key indicators such as temperature, rainfall, and sea surface temperatures and is expected to inform national, local, and corporate climate policies.

According to the report, Japan’s annual average temperature has risen at a rate of 1.4 C per 100 years since 1898. Dissolved oxygen levels in surrounding seas — a key indicator of global warming — have declined at a rate equal to or greater than the global average in the country’s southern waters. Sea surface temperatures around Japan are also increasing at a faster pace than the global average.

Without further action to limit global temperature increases — such as keeping warming well below 2 C in line with the Paris Agreement — Japan could face drastic climate shifts, the report warned. If no further climate change mitigation actions are taken, the country’s annual average surface temperature could climb by 4.5 C by 2100, leading to 17.5 more extremely hot days per year and 46.2 fewer winter days.

The report also forecasts that, despite a decrease in the overall number of rainy days, heavy rainfall events are expected to become more frequent. If temperatures rise by 4 C, the number of rainfall events exceeding 50 millimeters per hour could triple by the century’s end. Days with more than 100 millimeters of rainfall could increase by 1.4 times.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Kimio Hanawa, an honorary professor at Tohoku University and chair of the agency’s climate change advisory panel, which is behind the report, expressed concern over the rapid warming.

“Climate change is an extremely important and urgent issue that humanity faces globally,” he said, noting that Japan recorded its highest-ever temperatures in successive years in 2023 and 2024.