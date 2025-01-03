Japan enters the new year with its economy on solid, albeit unexceptional, ground.
Wages are rising and inflation is being beaten back. The government has passed a stimulus program that should help promote growth and provide some protection from inflationary pressures.
Unfortunately, even those modest achievements are vulnerable. Political uncertainty at home and a tumultuous international environment pose real risks for the nation’s economy. There is little that Japan can do about the external factors. The government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba — or whoever succeeds him — must therefore do all that it can to avoid adding to the strain.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.