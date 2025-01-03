Japan enters the new year with its economy on solid, albeit unexceptional, ground.

Wages are rising and inflation is being beaten back. The government has passed a stimulus program that should help promote growth and provide some protection from inflationary pressures.

Unfortunately, even those modest achievements are vulnerable. Political uncertainty at home and a tumultuous international environment pose real risks for the nation’s economy. There is little that Japan can do about the external factors. The government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba — or whoever succeeds him — must therefore do all that it can to avoid adding to the strain.