Allegations that employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, participated in the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel is a turning point for that organization.

Key donors have suspended support for the body, a move that threatens aid not only for millions of residents of the Gaza Strip who are suffering the ravages of war but also for millions of others throughout the region.

Governments are right to demand accountability from United Nations agencies and aid groups to ensure that they are mitigating the horrific consequences of war and poverty. They must not be contributing to them. But any response to misbehavior has to be proportional. Undermining an organization that assists millions of people throughout the region is not.