Baseball phenomenon Shohei Ohtani lengthened his list of eye-popping accomplishments this week when he signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As expected, the 10-year, $700-million deal makes him the highest paid athlete in professional sports. That number isn’t the most interesting one in the deal, however. Rather, the most significant figure is $2 million — the amount that Ohtani will take home each year. He has agreed to defer $68 million of the $70 million annual payout — without interest. The remaining funds, he insisted, will be used by the Dodgers to make the team even more competitive; he reportedly has that commitment in writing.

That determination to win and his readiness to sacrifice to do so is the real measure of Ohtani’s worth