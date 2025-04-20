Floors seem to have played an important role in artist Takuro Tamayama’s life. One of his first jobs as a teenager involved mopping shop floors, and two of his current exhibitions include the word “floor” in their titles.

The first of these is a gargantuan show currently on display at the Toyota Municipal Museum of Art in Aichi Prefecture. On view through May 18, it’s simply titled “Takuro Tamayama: Floor,” and marks the artist’s largest exhibition to date. At 34, he’s also the youngest person to ever hold a solo show at the museum.

The mops from Tamayama’s first job have apparently left a mark, too, recurring as a motif throughout his work. One appears in “Pipeline (Mop),” a piece now on display at Gasbon Metabolism, an art complex in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture: a steel mop with a ray of light beaming out from its handle. It's part of the artist’s solo exhibition, “Past Works Floors,” running through May 5, which also includes pieces like “Models (Pair, 6 sets, 12 rings)” — a sculpture of suspended circular blue and green mobiles that stretches 20 meters down one of the complex’s expansive halls.