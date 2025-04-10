Since 2021, Yugo Sakamoto and Kensuke Sonomura have partnered on the “Baby Assassins” hit film and TV series of action comedies, with Sakamoto scripting and directing and Sonomura handling the action.

Sonomura is a veteran action director and stunt coordinator with a long list of credits, but his work with Sakamoto stands out for its fast-paced, tightly choreographed blend of hardcore martial arts action and deadly gun play — a rare combination in recent Japanese films.

In making their latest film, “Ghost Killer,” Sonomura took over the directing role, with Sakamoto scripting in his characteristic talky, screwball-comedy style.