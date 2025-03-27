Poppin, a furry creature vaguely resembling a sheep, is wrapping up her NHK E segment about Prince Shotoku when she starts barking like a dog.

She serves as a history expert on “The Wakey Show,” which will air at 7 a.m. every morning on the national broadcaster’s Educational TV channel starting March 31. Her lesson focuses on the royal’s achievements in revolutionizing government during the Asuka Period (552-645), and she closes with the legend that Shotoku and his dog, Yukimaru, would talk to one another. She starts woofing at a higher pitch as fellow puppet Mosso and body puppet Wakey turn toward her.

“Cut!” says an assistant as a cluster of staff approach the van where the scene is taking place. Crew members wearing white gloves approach the puppets to brush up their faces. One asks Satomi Sugiyama, Poppin’s puppeteer, if they can do a retake with a different variety of bark sounds. She agrees and everyone gets into position for another take.