Since his mid-20s, Yugo Sakamoto has churned out a steady stream of horror and action movies that have played on the international festival circuit.

One notable example is the “Baby Assassins” film and TV series that stars Akari Takaishi and Saori Izawa as two hitwomen. Though they’re lethal killing machines on the job, they comically bicker in their “normal” lives.

That funny and serious dynamic is also present in the meandering yet poignant “Nemurubaka: Hypnic Jerks,” a coming-of-age film with no gun battles or martial arts duels, though one character displays a mean drop kick. Based on a comic by Masakazu Ishiguro and scripted by Aya Satsuki, the film focuses on two women who room together in a college dorm and form a close bond, but are otherwise as different as night and day.