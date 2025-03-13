Satoshi Kirishima was the happiest-looking fugitive in all of Japan. For nearly half a century, his smiling visage (fresh-faced, glasses, long hair) was a fixture on police posters nationwide. It was hard to believe that he was a wanted terrorist who’d taken part in a bombing campaign waged against Japanese corporations by an extremist left-wing group in the 1970s. He looked more like an off-duty pop idol.

In “Escape,” Masao Adachi’s fictionalized biopic about Kirishima, one of the first things the fugitive does after going on the run is to give himself a haircut. He also resolves to stop smiling, which is a smart move. It’s no spoiler to reveal that he would manage to evade capture for the rest of his life, only disclosing his true identity a few days before his death in 2024.

Based on the few known facts about this outlaw’s life on the run, Adachi has fashioned a spirited existential drama that’s more interested in dialectical theater than generating suspense. The director’s interest lies in what kept Kirishima going during his decades-long flight, and why he chose to blow his cover at the end of it all.