Junko Takase holds no bars when it comes to perturbing her readers.

“The fresh cream filled his mouth. It penetrated to the back of his teeth... Juice gushed out. Every time he chewed, it made a vulgar sound: nghaa. Fresh cream smeared on his tongue... Some parts were soft and some were moist, but in the end they were all sodden with cream and fruit juices.”

That just about sums up the perspective on food presented in “May You Have Delicious Meals,” translated by Morgan Giles, released in English on Feb. 20.