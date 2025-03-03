Independent film "Anora" — the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels — was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, scooping up five awards including best picture.

Sean Baker's dark comedy also took home the Academy Awards for best director, best editing, best original screenplay and best actress for 25-year-old star Mikey Madison.

"This is a dream come true," Madison said. "I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me. So to be here standing in this room today is really incredible."