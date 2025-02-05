Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto won the award for best new age, ambient or chant album at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Alongside South African flutist Wouter Kellerman and Indian American vocalist Chandrika Tandon, Matsumoto took home the accolade for the trio’s album “Triveni.”

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Opus” was also nominated in the same category.

The album was recorded as part of a film project to capture Sakamoto’s final solo piano performance before the 2023 passing of one of Japan's most internationally recognized musicians.

This year’s win marks Matsumoto’s second Grammy. She previously won in 2022 as part of a group that received the best classical solo vocal album award for composer Danae Xanthe Vlasse’s “Mythologies.”