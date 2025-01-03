Hollywood's awards season heats up Sunday at the Golden Globes, with surreal narco-thriller musical "Emilia Perez" — about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman — leading the charge.

Jacques Audiard's genre-defying film earned 10 nominations, the most ever for a musical or comedy film, including for star transgender actress Karla Sofia Gascon, who plays the title character, as well as co-stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana.

"Emilia Perez" — which is almost entirely in Spanish — is hoping to throw down the gauntlet in the race to the Academy Awards, which will take place in early March.