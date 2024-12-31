Japanese composer Toru Fuyuki, known for works including the theme song for "Ultraseven," a popular science-fiction television series in the 1960s, died of aspiration pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday. He was 89.

Born in northeastern China, Fuyuki studied composition at Elisabeth University of Music in Hiroshima Prefecture and Kunitachi College of Music in Tokyo.

After joining Radio Tokyo — now broadcaster TBS Holdings — in 1956, Fuyuki debuted as a composer by writing music for the "Kurama Tengu" TV drama series.

He left the company in 1961 and then wrote music for Tsuburaya Productions' special effects TV series featuring superheroes such as Ultraseven.

Fuyuki came to be known as the "Father of Ultra Music" for his contributions to the special effects series, including the Ultraseven theme song and a striking male chorus theme for "Return of Ultraman."

He produced a number of choral works and hymns under his real name, Shoko Maita. He also taught at Toho Gakuen School of Music.