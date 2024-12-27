While TV had the Emmy haul for “Shogun,” and “Godzilla” finally nabbed an Oscar, Japanese music’s boldest moment this year came on the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April.

One of the most influential festivals in the world, J-pop grabbed the attention of a crowd packed with celebrities, influencers and music fans during a Sunday afternoon showcase from Asian-focused music label 88Rising. First, the duo Yoasobi came out and zipped through some of its biggest hits (including 2023’s defining J-pop track, “Idol”). But members Lilas Ikuta and Ayase were soon joined by the sailor-suited quartet Atarashii Gakko!, delivering frantic dance moves and an even more madcap series of songs.

Then came a stylistic swerve in the form of Okinawan rapper Awich — who, at this point, delivers headliner vibes (take note Japanese summer festivals). In turn, she used a chunk of her allotted time to showcase Japan’s hip-hop scene by bringing out JP The Wavy, Yuriyan Retriever and “bad bitches” Nene of Yurufuwa Gang, Lana and Mari. Wrapping things up was male pop trio Number_i with a sleekly choreographed set.