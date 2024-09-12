Who is Suomi? What is she? The eponymous protagonist of Koki Mitani’s “All About Suomi” enthralls everyone she meets, though they all seem to remember her differently.

When detective Keigo Kusano (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is summoned to the home of a wealthy poet whose wife has vanished, presumably kidnapped, his interest in the case is more than just professional. The missing woman, Suomi (Masami Nagasawa), is Keigo’s former spouse — and he’s not the only one.

Soon enough, her three other ex-husbands converge on the property: Keigo’s boss, Mamoru (Takashi Kobayashi); a green-haired YouTuber going by the name Zaemon Tokachi (Tori Matsuzaka); and Daikichi (Kenichi Endo), Suomi’s former junior-high teacher, now surreptitiously working as her groundskeeper.