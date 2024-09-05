When Masato Nishiyama and Aoi Shibata first experienced clubbing over a decade ago, the pair had no idea what to expect. Yet their initiation into the scene left a deep impression on the Kansai-born creators.

“It was a mix of bands and DJs, but I had never really listened to a DJ before,” says Nishiyama, 30, of that pivotal night out at Osaka’s Socore Factory. “I was used to ‘live house style,’ like really focusing on the band and artist. You’re quiet and just looking at them.

“But clubbing, it’s about spending time and talking with your friends while your favorite music plays in the background. The music becomes part of your life.”