Director Hayao Miyazaki has been chosen as a winner of this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as Asia's Nobel Prize, the foundation for the award announced Saturday.

Miyazaki, a co-founder of Studio Ghibli and director of acclaimed films such as "Spirited Away" and "Princess Mononoke," produced a lot of anime films on difficult themes such as environmental protection and peace, and made them comprehensible to children, the foundation said.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, headquartered in Manila, also selected three other individuals and one group as the 2024 recipients.

The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November.

The award is given to people and groups who have made major contributions to Asia. It was established in honor of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, who was known for his integrity.