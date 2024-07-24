With Fuji Rock happening this weekend, a few essential items will go a long way in making the festival a rousing success. The forecast so far is calling for rain in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, so make sure to pack appropriately. Before you head out, here’s a checklist of things to squeeze into your bags:

Footwear: Waterproof hiking boots or rain boots are recommended. You’re likely to spend a lot of time hoofing it between stages, so your feet will thank you for wearing shoes that are comfortable to walk in. Plus, you’ll want to keep the mud out after a downpour. Experienced festivalgoers usually add comfy insoles to give their feet extra protection.

Poncho or light raincoat: Umbrellas are prohibited at the festival. And go knowing one thing — it is sure to rain. Ponchos are generally easier to use than raincoats because you can simply throw them on and off (the rain has a habit of coming down sporadically). Ponchos can also cover any gear you have.