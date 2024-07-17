Novels about extreme mountain climbing, rare medical conditions and crime during the pandemic received two of Japan's most prestigious literary prizes on Wednesday.

The 171st Akutagawa Prize, given to up-and-coming writers for a work of literary fiction published in a newspaper or magazine, has two winners this time around: Sanzo K. Matsunaga for “Bari Sanko” (roughly translated as “Extreme mountain climbing”) and Aki Asahina for “Sanshouo no Shijuku-nichi” (“The 49th day of the salamander”).

Meanwhile, the 171st Naoki Prize, given to an early or mid-career author for a work of pop or genre fiction, went to Michi Ichiho for “Tsumidemikku.”