A true pop superstar is defined by their longevity. When an artist can remain relevant by navigating trends and changes in taste, they can truly call themselves a top-tier performer.

This year has seen a handful of long-running names remind audiences of their superstar status: Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Hatsune Miku.

The aqua-haired anime avatar for Vocaloid software debuted in 2007, yet nearly 17 years later, her impact on contemporary J-pop looms larger than ever. It isn't limited to the domestic market, either. Over the first six months of 2024, a handful of songs using Miku’s voice have enjoyed widespread attention, underlining a global interest in the character and the technology she represents.