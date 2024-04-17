The two members of Yoasobi haven’t really had a chance to process just what a historic week they’ve had.

Speaking with The Japan Times from the palm tree-shrouded guest area of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Sunday — and following Yoasobi’s second performance of the weekend — vocalist Lilas Ikuta, who goes by “Ikura,” can only smile and say, “It has been the best.”

Her producer and fellow bandmate, Ayase, laughs with her and agrees, “It was an exciting week.”