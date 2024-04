This year’s Coachella music festival is shaping up to be a good ticket for J-pop fans Stateside. But the hottest ticket in J-pop might just be one that gets you inside the White House.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, at a state dinner on Wednesday, part of Kishida’s official visit to the United States. As is custom, a who’s who of guests from both sides of the Pacific were invited to celebrate.