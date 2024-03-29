“Oppenheimer,” an Academy-award winning biopic on the man known as the father of atomic weapons, premiered on Friday in Japan, where two nuclear bombs killed hundreds of thousands of civilians nearly eight decades ago. The movie’s Japan debut took place over eight months after opening around the globe.

Screening of the film in Japan was initially delayed as the worldwide opening last July was only weeks before the anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki — Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, respectively — during the final days of WWII.

Opening on a rainy Friday morning in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, the premier was a less grandiose affair, with few movie-goers in line for the first screening just before 9 a.m.

The film depicts the work of J. Robert Oppenheimer — the American theoretical physicist behind the top-secret program known as the Manhattan Project — as he and a group of scientists spend years developing the atomic bomb.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film scooped up seven Oscars, including best picture, grossing over $950 million worldwide.