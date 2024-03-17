Rock quartet Chai spent its final concert doing what the band had done all around the world since the early 2010s — delivering positivity and celebrating uniqueness.

The two-hour-plus performance at Tokyo’s Ex Theater Roppongi on March 12 served as a finale for the four-piece group hailing from Nagoya. Originally, it was simply the last stop on the band’s “We The Chai!” domestic tour, launched in support of its eponymous fourth album released last year. Right before the tour kicked off in January, however, Chai’s four members — Mana, Kana, Yuuki and Yuna — announced they would break up at the conclusion of this jaunt.

“To continue our journey of self-love, as Chai have always said, and to continue to fulfill our own personal visions, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the band wrote in an official statement about the dissolution, adding that the members would explore other projects moving forward, with some like drummer Yuna already in new projects such as the group solm.