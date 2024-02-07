Taylor Swift will celebrate making Grammys history with a run of concerts in Tokyo starting Wednesday, kicking off a month of sold-out shows in Asia that will include a quick run home to see her boyfriend contest the U.S. Super Bowl.

Excited fans lined up in the cold from morning to buy merchandise at Tokyo Dome before the first of four Tokyo shows, part of the megastar's global Eras Tour — the first billion-dollar-tour ever.

"It's us, hi! We are Swifties from Taiwan!" read a huge fabric banner featuring 10 pictures of Swift's face, held up by a group of fans outside the 55,000-capacity arena.