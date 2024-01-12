The animated film "Wish" was released in Japan last month to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, paying tribute to the studio's classic repertoire while at the same time portraying a spiritual "revolution" that rejects conservative values.

While critics lauded the attempt to shake up the status quo, the film has garnered mixed reviews on social media, with some arguing that it failed to satisfy their version of a fairy tale or went too far in what they saw as political messaging.

Many Disney fans appreciated the homage to past works, while others complained of "the 100 Easter eggs," or nostalgic centennial references to objects or familiar phrases purposely made throughout the film, saying they found them distracting.