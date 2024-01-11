“Kizumonogatari” is back. Three anime film adaptations of author Nisioisin’s book of the same name, which were released in 2016 and 2017, have been edited together into a single film titled “Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp.”

Nisioisin’s long-running “Monogatari” series of so-called light novels (illustrated books targeting young adults) centers on a high school student named Koyomi, who survived an encounter with a vampire. The series prequel, “Kizumonogatari,” reveals the details of that fateful incident. During spring break, Koyomi (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya) runs into classmate Tsubasa (Yui Horie), who tells him a rumor about a beautiful blonde vampire roaming the streets at night. Cue Koyomi hitting the streets that very night and discovering said vampire (Maaya Sakamoto) in an empty subway station dismembered, writhing in a pool of her own blood and screaming in pain. She begs Koyomi to save her by letting her suck his blood, and after some hesitation, he accepts. Weird guy.