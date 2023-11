There’s a sourness lurking underneath the surface of duo Milk Talk’s electro-boogie.

On first listen, the pair present songs that get the body moving, featuring melodies derived from vintage synthesizers and cutesy vocals.

Listen carefully, however, and a sense of tension becomes apparent. The sweet-sounding voice guiding those funky synth workouts sings about rage and revenge, with one particularly affecting chorus repeating a profanity-laden mantra.