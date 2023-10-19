Peter Barakan’s Live Magic!, an annual two-day music festival featuring roots music from Japan and around the world, is back for its 10th edition on Oct. 21 and 22 at Ebisu Garden Place.

As the name implies, the festival is spearheaded by Japan-based DJ and broadcaster Peter Barakan, who was able to invite artists from around the world to play for the first time since 2019.

The lineup includes Jon Cleary, who Barakan describes as “the definitive New Orleans piano player.” Cleary is playing both Saturday and Sunday, and, aside from original material, will play a tribute to some late New Orleans greats.