Japanese singer-songwriter Shinji Tanimura, who is known for hit songs such as "Subaru" that has also made him popular in China, has died at a hospital, his music agency said Monday. He was 74.

Tanimura, a native of Osaka Prefecture and leader of Japanese folk group Alice, formed in 1971, underwent surgery for acute enteritis in March this year, with ongoing treatment. He died Oct. 8.

Apart from popular songs produced by the trio group, Tanimura is well-known for his 1980 solo "Subaru" ("Star"), which he also sang at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai World Expo in 2010.

Through his music, Tanimura keenly promoted friendly relations between Japan and China, which have been strained over history and territorial disputes, holding several concerts in China.

He had also taught at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music as a professor.