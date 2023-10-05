Jon Fosse, a Norwegian playwright and author, was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, with Swedish Academy citing his “innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

Since his debut novel, “Red, Black,” was published in 1983, Fosse has written poems, essays, children’s books, plays and novels.

Born in 1959, Fosse grew up in the Hardanger district in the western part of Norway and studied literature at the University of Bergen. He is widely considered to be one of the most influential writers of the modern era, with his work having been translated into more than 50 languages.