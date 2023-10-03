Moves are spreading in Japan to set up private libraries where each bookshelf is owned by individuals who display books on their hobbies or those that they recommend.

Such libraries are helping revitalize local communities by creating a place where people can mingle through events. Around 50 such facilities have been created throughout the country.

The first such library was opened in March 2020 in a deserted shopping street in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, by Junya Dohi, who is originally from the city, using an empty store space.