We are just one week away from the July 14 release of a brand new Studio Ghibli film, supposedly titled “How Do You Live?” — and we know almost nothing about it.

We know it’s from the man behind Studio Ghibli, the 82-year-old Hayao Miyazaki, but there has been no trailer or promotional materials. How do we live? In the dark, apparently.

The no-promo strategy is a deliberate one, according to producer Toshio Suzuki. Speaking to Bungei Shunju magazine, he said, “This time we were like, ‘Meh, we don’t need to do that.’”