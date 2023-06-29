The iconic, century-old Hibiya Open Air Concert Hall in Tokyo’s Hibiya Park, commonly abbreviated as “Yaon” in Japanese, will be knocked down and rebuilt bigger and better after fiscal 2024.

As the host to numerous legendary concerts, Yaon is often referred to as the “Holy Land of Rock ‘n’ Roll” or the “Folk Hall of Fame.” It will be reborn as a more accommodating facility for performers and guests while maintaining the same openness as an outdoor music hall.

“It is an outdoor stage smack in the middle of Tokyo, and the scenery is always different depending on the season and weather,” says Seiji Kikumoto, the 62-year-old director of the concert hall. “It’s a one-of-a-kind location.”