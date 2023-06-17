From the first sentence of Mieko Kanai’s “Mild Vertigo,” you’re already in a whirling state of imbalance, thanks to Kanai’s distinctive style and Polly Barton’s mesmerizing translation. The first sentence stretches out across pages — four to be exact — and you’re pulled into the mind of Natsumi, a Tokyo housewife and mother who never feels inclined to name her two young children. It’s a spiraling read of the everyday in all its idiosyncratic, tragicomic edges.

Mild Vertigo, by Mieko Kanai,

Translated by Polly Barton.

179 pages

NEW DIRECTIONS, Fiction.



Natsumi and her family live in an upper-middle-class apartment complex, a microcosm of 1990’s Japanese life that somehow feels universal: petty jealousy and floor plans, adultery and cat-haters, the Kobe earthquake and housewife prostitution rings, memory and imaginings, metafiction at its sly best with the author as a character and influencer on Natsumi’s ever-unfolding perceptions as a consummate observer of life. Not much happens yet everything feels meaningful by the end of the novel. It’s simultaneously disorienting and magical, a dense work of art that takes work to read.