  • Koji Yakusho was named Best Actor at Cannes for his role in 'Perfect Days.' | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO
    Koji Yakusho was named Best Actor at Cannes for his role in "Perfect Days." | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO

  • AFP-Jiji, Kyodo

CANNES, France – Japan's Koji Yakusho won best actor at Cannes on Saturday for "Perfect Days" by German director Wim Wenders, a touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner.

Yakusho, 67, became the first Japanese actor to win the prize since Yuya Yagira in 2004, who won it at age 14 for "Nobody Knows."

Yakusho appears in most scenes of "Perfect Days" as a mysterious, bookish man without friends, content to spend his spare time reading, watering his plants, taking photos and listening to songs on his car stereo.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED