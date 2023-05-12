From R-rated sci-fi to teen biker gang adventures, streaming platforms are locked in an intensifying battle for dominance in one of the entertainment sector’s hottest and most lucrative mediums: anime.
Fueled in part by the pandemic, the popularity of the cartoons pioneered in Japan has created a goldmine for streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.
The global anime market was valued at $28.6 billion in 2022, according to Grand View Research, and is forecast to double in value by 2030.
