Getting hit by a truck doesn’t sound like anyone’s favorite fantasy, but it’s an idea central to an escapist type of Japanese anime exploding in popularity.

“Isekai,” or “alternative world,” anime covers a broad range of storylines in which a character is transported into a new life.

But one form of isekai often starts with a bang: a struggling protagonist, sometimes depicted as a loser, dies a violent death before being reincarnated as a hero with unique powers.