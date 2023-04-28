  • People gather at the 10th Anime Japan event at Tokyo Big Sight in March to check out what's new with the art form. | AFP-JIJI
Getting hit by a truck doesn’t sound like anyone’s favorite fantasy, but it’s an idea central to an escapist type of Japanese anime exploding in popularity.

Isekai,” or “alternative world,” anime covers a broad range of storylines in which a character is transported into a new life.

But one form of isekai often starts with a bang: a struggling protagonist, sometimes depicted as a loser, dies a violent death before being reincarnated as a hero with unique powers.

