Shanghai – Box office revenue for the Japanese animation film “Suzume” in mainland China has exceeded that of Japan, local media reported Monday, raking in some 752 million yuan (¥14.66 billion) less than a month after its release, in March, despite tense bilateral relations.
As of Sunday, box office sales of director Makoto Shinkai’s latest work totaled about ¥14.48 billion in Japan, by comparison, according to a movie ranking reported by Kogyo Tsushinsha. The film was released in Japan last November.
The development comes after Suzume’s film hit a new box office record, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese animation film ever released in China and surpassing the success of Shinkai’s previous work “Your name.” released in 2016.
