When composer-musician Masahiro Takahashi moved from Tokyo to Toronto with his Canadian partner at the end of 2019, he had no idea what was around the corner.

“We were on lockdown for about a year, starting in March 2020,” he says. Toronto would spend 777 days under state-of-emergency measures — longer than any other major city in the world.

This didn’t stem Takahashi’s creativity. In 2021, he released “Flowering Tree, Distant Moon” on Los Angeles-based record label Not Not Fun; this March, his latest album and seventh release to date, arrived: “Humid Sun.”