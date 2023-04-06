Some stories are born in an instant; others take time to fruition. For haiku poet and novelist Alan Spence, his latest book spent nearly a lifetime gestating. The subject of “Mister Timeless Blyth” is R.H. Blyth — an English scholar, conscientious objector during World War I, tutor to the young emperor-to-be Akihito and the man who helped introduce Japanese haiku to the West.

Mister Timeless Blyth, by Alan Spence.

352 pages

TUTTLE PUBLISHING, Fiction.



“I first encountered Blyth back in the 1960s,” Spence, 76, says. “I think I can pin it down to 1968. A friend loaned me a copy of Blyth’s ‘Zen in English Literature’ and it blew me away, the fact that he was drawing on a Western tradition and that Zen wasn’t just something exotic and esoteric. The way Blyth portrayed it was very accessible, something I recognized and felt completely at home with.”