The Kansai region perfumes the music of Le Makeup. A native of Osaka, the artist’s latest album “Odorata,” released mid February, includes references to the nature surrounding his suburban childhood home as well as the sprawl of the lively city, down to the stench of the Dotonbori neighborhood.

The area’s scent is all over his music, but Keisuke Iiri, the man behind Le Makeup, says it wasn’t intentional.

“It’s just because that’s where I was born and grew up — it’s the place surrounding me,” says Iiri, 25, over a video call from a tatami room in a sleepier part of Kansai he asks not to reveal.