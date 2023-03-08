For Japanophiles fascinated with the intersections between high and low culture, “A Kamigata Anthology: Literature from Japan’s Metropolitan Centers, 1600-1750” is the long-awaited completion of an ambitious project from the University of Hawaii Press. Its aim was to collect the best of urban literature from Japan’s three main city centers: Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo.

A Kamigata Anthology: Literature from Japan’s Metropolitan Centers, 1600-1750, edited by Sumie Jones and Adam L. Kern with Kenji Watanabe.

544 pages

The urban literature collected across multiple publications is gritty and concerned with what entertains the common people, a marked contrast to the elevated, classical traditions of Japanese literature. There are, however, important overlaps in subject matter and genre.